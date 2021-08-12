Head-on crash in Saline County injures three

The Highway Patrol reports area residents sustained injuries in a head-on collision in Saline County on the afternoon of August 11. The driver of one vehicle, 51-year-old Steven Standley of Chillicothe, and his passenger, 76-year-old Paul Standley of Tina, were taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 92-year-old Herbert Richtermeyer of Grand Pass, was taken to the Fitzgibbon Hospital by emergency medical services. Injuries were described as moderate for the drivers and passenger.