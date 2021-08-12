Cancel
FirstBank expands partnership with Jack Henry to digitise lending

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Henry Lending has announced that the USD 11.9 billion-asset FirstBank has expanded its partnership with Jack Henry. FirstBank selected the company’s digital commercial loan platform to create efficiencies while digitising the experience for both borrowers and lenders. FirstBank developed its list of requirements for a new platform based on conversations with frontline lenders. They wanted to streamline and standardise the process, digitise workflows, and enhance reporting to boost transparency and data integrity.

