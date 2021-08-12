FirstBank expands partnership with Jack Henry to digitise lending

US-based online payments provider Veem has launched a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product for SMBs. The offer will provide cash flow support for our customers in the form of paying with credit cards and access to capital with a more likely approval process than a bank. Veem has access to the transactions and payment history of the SMBs and so they would be able to make good choices on whom to provide cash advances to and how much as well. These cash advances can then be returned by the businesses over a period of three months in equal increments and any repayments after this period would incur charges and interest as well.