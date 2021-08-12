Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

Megan Fox dater and Lollapalooza parkour-er Machine Gun Kelly announced today that he has a new album coming up, and it will be called born with horns. While artists like Taylor Swift make announcements by sending their fans on hair-splitting scavenger hunts, that’s not MGK’s speed. He likes to spell things out. In this case, he spelled it out on his forearm, getting matching tattoos with Blink-182’s Travis Barker that both read “born with horns” in a hard-rock Gothic font. A statement from Universal Music Group confirmed that Barker will serve as the album’s executive producer. In a video posted to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram, he and Barker show off their new ink. “Bro, that shit looks hard as fuck,” MGK says.