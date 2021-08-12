Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth About His Shaved Head and Fans Have Thoughts

By Ryan Gajewski
Cover picture for the articleThings have been getting hairy after Machine Gun Kelly dropped his latest music video. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 31-year-old rocker released the video for "papercuts," the first single from his forthcoming album "Born With Horns." The day prior, MGK had teased the release by posting an image of himself with a large tattoo on his shaved head, but the new video revealed he was actually wearing a bald cap and still retained his signature blonde locks.

