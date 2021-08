The Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Buchanan are forming a partnership to create a dual role to serve the interests of the business community and lead in a shared vision for the city. The Chamber Director/Main Street Manager will be responsible for creating and managing programs and projects that meet the objectives of the Chamber and the City of Buchanan Main Street Program. By joining forces and resources for this role, the Chamber and the City are hopeful this new position will streamline the objectives of both groups to encourage economic growth and development in Buchanan and provide greater support for the existing business community.