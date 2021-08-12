Chet Hanks claims there’s more evidence supporting UFOs than vaccine safety in second bizarre anti-vaxx rant

Chet Hanks is at it again.

The son of actor Tom Hanks has posted another whack anti-vaxx video, this time claiming there’s more evidence supporting the existence of UFOs than of vaccine safety...

In a speech delivered to lucky Instagram followers, he said:

“I’m gonna keep this real simple for you guys, real simple. Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not getting the vaccine . . . I have the right to not get that s**t.”

“I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good, okay, it doesn’t need to be tampered with. It said it’s good, okay. Let’s be real. 99% of you m***********s wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved, but you’re willing to get some experimental government injection. Okay.”

“There’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you, just saying. Aliens are out there, ready for y’all to come get me, let’s get the f***k out of here! Or do I have to show you my vaccine papers?”

That vaccines are safe has been widely proven. Indeed, the latest data from PHE and Cambridge University shows that around 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and 66,900 hospitalisations have been prevented by the vaccines.

UFOs, on the other hand, are evidenced little more than by random people claiming to have seen them, not numerous scientific studies as per vaccines.

But thanks, Hanks.

Meanwhile, his comments follow a similar rant he made yesterday. In a video posted to Twitter, he compared Covid to the flu and told people to simply “get over it”. After giving a solemn speech in favour of the vaccine, he said:

“Psych, b***h! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. I’ve never had Covid. They ain’t sticking me with that m*****f***ing needle. It’s the m*****f***ing flu. Get over it.”

Hanks then asked for the ones who are infected or aren’t feeling well to “stay inside”.

“Why are we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside,” he said. “I’m tired of wearing the m*****f***ing mask.”

People thought his remarks were rather silly and reacting to his new diatribe, people were similarly outraged.

One person commented: “A good way to live your life is to see what this guy does and then just do the opposite.”

Another simply said: “Clown”.

What a bloke.