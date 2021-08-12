Warner Bros. is using personalized deepfakes for its latest movie promo
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: How Warner Bros. is using AI to put viewers into its latest trailer, and what's new with streaming around the world. Hollywood is embracing deepfakes, and we all can be a part of it: Warner Bros. has tapped synthetic media startup D-ID to promote its new movie "Reminiscence." A new website allows anyone to upload a photo, which D-ID's AI then turns into a moving deepfake video sequence in a short video clip promoting the film. I tried it and was impressed by the way D-ID's algorithms estimated facial movements just from a single photo.www.protocol.com
