Warner Bros. is using personalized deepfakes for its latest movie promo

By Janko Roettgers
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: How Warner Bros. is using AI to put viewers into its latest trailer, and what's new with streaming around the world. Hollywood is embracing deepfakes, and we all can be a part of it: Warner Bros. has tapped synthetic media startup D-ID to promote its new movie "Reminiscence." A new website allows anyone to upload a photo, which D-ID's AI then turns into a moving deepfake video sequence in a short video clip promoting the film. I tried it and was impressed by the way D-ID's algorithms estimated facial movements just from a single photo.

