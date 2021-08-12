Warner Bros. is using personalized deepfakes for its latest movie promo

The movie The Batman returns to filming to add some scenes because the directors of Warner Bros. did not quite like it. The Batman had some problems on the set but once they finished and showed the first trailer, they got very positive reactions. So it seemed that everything was going well, since at the management level they were very happy with the result and thought they had a great success on their hands. But they have decided to return to filming, previously it was reported that Robert pattinson Y Colin Farrell they headed to Glasgow in June to do new scenes. Although that will not be enough and they will do more re-recordings.