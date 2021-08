The importance of data cannot be overemphasized in today’s world, it is generally believed to be as important as an individual’s property, hence, the need for it to be respected as well as protected. In the past years, data has been collected and stored centrally through large enterprises, and although this has recorded its fair share of success, it is, however, impossible to overlook its lapses that have led to the compromise of so much user data, a case study being the recent data leak of over 533 million Facebook users.