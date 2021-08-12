Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European stocks extend record rally on lift from insurers, M&A activity

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -European shares rose on Thursday, hitting yet another record high, as strong earnings from insurers and M&A activity in the UK helped offset a fall in mining stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, extending gains to a ninth consecutive session. British insurer Aviva (LON:AV) rose 3.5%...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Insurance#M A#Reuters#Pan European#Stoxx#British#Zurich Insurance Group#Zfsvf#Dutch#Aegon#Aeg#Nv#Telekom#European Union#Capital Economics#Cineworld Group#Addyy#Reebok#Authentic Brands Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 50%

Despite an anticipated softening in demand, oil-producing companies are nonetheless expected to grow given the fast-paced COVID-19 vaccination programs and consequent economic rebound. Therefore, Wall Street analysts predict energy stocks Suncor (SU), Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV), PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will rally more than 50% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.Oil prices have been declining from their recent multi-year highs as rising COVID-19 cases threaten global oil demand. However, solid progress on the vaccination front and what seems like a resilient global economic recovery should prevent oil prices from falling significantly. Many analysts expect robust demand growth to continue through the end of the year, which should allow oil prices to remain stable in the coming months. Both the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC expect the world’s thirst for oil to return to pre-pandemic highs in the second half of next year.
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

EUROPEAN SHARES RALLY FOR TENTH STRAIGHT SESSION

Upbeat earnings reports and improvements in economic data helped boost overall market sentiment. Note: Company News is a promotional service of the Directory and the content isn't created by Finance Magnates. Source : https://www.adss.com/en/market-updates/research/european-shares-rally-for-tenth-straight-session/
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Weak Chinese data drags on investor sentiment

European shares broke 10-day streak of gains on Monday after Chinese data revealed a slowdown in factory output, investment and retail sales in July. That had been their best run since 2006. "Concerns over extended lockdowns it Japan and Australia build on a morning of Chinese data which served to...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures fall as China data sours global mood

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.24%, Nasdaq 0.25%. Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 futures eased from record highs on Monday after underwhelming data from China, while focus was on the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting and economic data later this week to gauge the pace of a U.S. recovery.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Cuts Losses to Clinch Record Highs

Investing.com – The S&P 500 cut losses to hit all-time highs on Monday, shrugging off offset weakness in economically-sensitive cyclical stocks despite growing concerns about slowing global growth. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to a new record intraday high of 4,475.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2%, or 56...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Ease from Fresh Records

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early APAC deals on Tuesday, after both the Dow and S&P 500 eked out fresh record high closes while gaining for 5 consecutive sessions as market participants cheered robust corporate earnings reports, while gains in technology stocks offset declines in financials amid slowing global growth.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Slide As China Recovery Weakens

Stock markets retreated on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment. The main equity indices in the US and Europe were lower after widespread falls across Asia. Oil prices were down more than 2.5 percent, while...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.15%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy , Healthcare and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite lost 0.15%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Village Farms International Inc (TSX:...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Lower on China Worries; BHP Shines

Investing.com - European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, weighed by losses in Asia on fresh Chinese regulatory fears, but BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) soared after confirming the spin-off of its crude assets. At 3:45 AM ET (0745 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.4% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
Stocksinvesting.com

Australian Shares Extend Declines in Early Deals

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 traded lower in early deals on Tuesday, slipping 51.2 points or 0.68% to 7531.3 and extending declines of 0.38% in the previous session amid another mixed session for corporate earnings, while a decline in banks and miners also dampened risk sentiment. In coronavirus news, New...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global markets turn cautious

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped in early trading on Monday, hurt by a fall in risk appetite globally, after economic data from the United States and China prompted concerns about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China’s factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Retailfidelity.com

EMERGING MARKETS-China data, Tencent send shares lower for fourth day

Bonds rise after Hichilema's victory in presidential race. * EMFX rise as dollar dented by weak U.S. consumer sentiment. (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as data showing a slowdown in. China's. economic growth, and calls for more regulation of business in the...
Worldinvesting.com

Sterling slips as global risk appetite falters; speculators turn bullish

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China's factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

European stocks scale new record highs, log best winning streak since 2006

On Friday, a basket of European stock indices had closed out the session in record closing highs while clocking their fourth successive weekly percentage gains, the largest winning streak since 2006, as growing optimisms over a strong earnings’ season alongside a solid economic recovery from last year’s pandemic-led fiscal pandemonium appeared to have offset worries of a rapidly surging delta variant.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Markets Grind Higher

All a tad quiet this morning. European stock markets were tentatively higher in early trade Friday after another record session on Wall Street saw the three major indices rally, though small caps declined. The FTSE 100 led the way as it sprang back from yesterday’s ex-divis, up 0.3% to 7,220, whilst the DAX moved close to 16,000. Asian stock markets moved in the opposite direction as concerns about the pace of the delta variant in the region left many of the major indices lower again. There is not a whole lot going on today and risk remains fairly muted as United States 10-Year yields hover around 1.34% and FX markets look reasonably calm. Gold made further gains to $1,760 in the wake of yesterday’s strong producer price inflation print in the US.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Disney helps lift Dow, S&P 500 to records

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 inched higher to touch intraday records on Friday and were poised for a second straight week of gains, buoyed by gains in Walt Disney, although a drop in consumer sentiment kept gains in check. Walt Disney climbed 1.43%...
Stocksetftrends.com

ETFs to Target Deal-Making in a Record Year of M&A Activity

As global merger and acquisitions activity picks up this year on the low interest rate environment and rising stock prices, investors can look to M&A-themed exchange traded funds to capture the increased deal-making. According to Refinitiv data, the total value of pending and completed deals announced in 2021 has already...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asian equities diverge from record-setting world stocks; dollar steady

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Asian shares again ignored record highs hit elsewhere in the world to fall on Friday, with declines in chip manufacturers weighing on several markets, though Australia bucked the trend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.87%, and was down 1.09%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy