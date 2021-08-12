Cancel
Chinese Regulation, IEA Oil Demand, Jobless Claims and PPI - What's Moving Markets

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- More regulation is set to reduce the appeal of Chinese stocks, while investors await more U.S. inflation and employment data with Wall Street at record levels as the earnings season nears a close. The IEA has also downgraded its outlook for oil demand on Covid worries. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 12th August.

