When you write about cars, you can expect people to ask for your advice on which car they should buy. But when the question is actually "which used car should I buy," many of us go quiet; driving an ever-rotating string of low-mileage new models leaves you unprepared to comment on long-term reliability or the like. Last week, a friend posed an even harder variant, asking for suggestions for a used plug-in electric vehicle. And my default suggestion of a sub-$20,000 BMW i3 wasn't going to cut it.