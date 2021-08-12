Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Return Tests the Limits of “Good Cops”

By Karen Han
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn most respects, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s existence has been a miracle. The series, created by Dan Goor and Mike Schur, was unusually thoughtful for a half-hour comedy, addressing issues like workplace harassment and discrimination without ever coming across as treacly or preachy, and doing it while maintaining an incredibly high density of laugh-out-loud jokes. The biggest miracle of all: After the show was canceled by Fox in 2018, fan outcry reached such a fervor that NBC brought it back from the dead the very next day. However, its eighth and final season, premiering Thursday, will demand the biggest miracle yet: How can a comedy about a bunch of goofy cops continue on in the wake of the George Floyd protests, in a world in which it has become impossible to ignore the prevalence of police violence and corruption?

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schur
Person
Dan Goor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nbc#Nypd#Jake And Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV SeriesTwinfinite

What Brooklyn Nine-Nine Character Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Seven seasons down and only one more to go until Brooklyn Nine-Nine reaches its final conclusion. Of course, that’s assuming nobody else tries to pick it up again as NBC did a few years back. But with what seems to be the final season drawing near, it’s time to find out which character you are in this Brooklyn Nine-Nine personality quiz.
Brooklyn, NYthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Filmed?

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is a police procedural sitcom that centers upon the personal and professional life of a group of detectives of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. Since its inception in 2013, the workplace-comedy finds the funny in most mundane matters and entertains viewers with rib-tickling anecdotes. The eighth and the final season of the series is no different. Therefore, it is natural for fans to wish to learn more about its filming locations. So, where exactly was the final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ shot? Curious to find out? Allow us to be your guide.
homenewshere.com

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Premiere

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!
Field, KYhazard-herald.com

Final Shift for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Trek Lower Decks’ Returns, ‘Walker’ and ‘North Water’ Finales, Baseball in the ‘Field of Dreams’

The much-loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its final run with back-to-back episodes. Star Trek’s animated Lower Decks comedy spinoff launches a second round of cosmic misadventures. The CW’s Walker hangs up his hat for the season, and the harrowing AMC+ miniseries The North Water reaches its icy conclusion. Major League Baseball visits the iconic Iowa location of Field of Dreams to play ball.
TV SeriesTechRadar

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine: stream every season online anywhere

Few sitcoms have captured the imagination of viewers in the way that Brooklyn Nine-Nine has. With its eighth and final season finally here, now is perfect time to binge your way through the hit sitcom. Here's how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine online and stream every hilarious episode no matter you are in the world.
Brooklyn, NYVulture

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Recap: The Parent Trap

Some of the best episodes in the run of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have been ones in which the officers get out of the station, such as when two parties were held in “Beach House,” or the entire saga of witness protection in Florida in “Coral Palms.” While it’s a little surprising to see one come so early into the final season, it makes sense given the hot-button context of the season’s premiere. Jumping right back into another case with an episode set at the station would have been harder to manage tonally than just getting them away from police work altogether. One wonders if they’ll actually solve another case before the end of the series.
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally returns to kick off one last season

Like the great philosopher Jay-Z once said, "Nobody wins when the family feuds." That's especially true in Titans season 3, which sees Dick Grayson/Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and the titular super-team battle their former teammate Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) when they relocate to Gotham City. Rebranding himself as the vengeful Red Hood, Jason begins targeting the Titans. "He's trying to get rid of his fear, trying to get rid of his trauma from what we saw in the first two seasons," says Walters of Jason's arc. "I think season 3 gave us an opportunity to explore each character's backstory, which is a beautiful thing, especially Jason's. In season 3, we really get to see what Jason went through and his relationship with the Titans." —Chancellor Agard.
TV SeriesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Brooklyn Nine-Nine flashback: How Amy's bomb wedding-vows punchline came to life

The wedding of Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago had it all: a bomb threat, two ringbearers who had to call in sick, the return of Teddy, a twice-soiled veil, and a cake in shape of Nakatomi Plaza. But the reason that we have gathered here today is actually to celebrate the wedding gift that Amy gave Jake during their nuptials — a joke that can only be described as, well, the bomb.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Can't Solve America's Policing Problem—But It's Willing to Try

In another timeline, I imagine a lot more of us would have spent our pandemic winter mainlining Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Full of warmhearted goofs, silly running gags, and the kind of mutually supportive workplace friend group that just about everyone in the world has either been too socially isolated (working from home) or too hazardously harried (working on the pandemic front lines) to be able to enjoy IRL since March of 2020, the NBC (née FOX) comedy could well have been a binge-y balm during some truly dark times.
TV SeriesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ returns: How to watch and stream for free without cable

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” begins its eighth season on NBC on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on Peacock or on FuboTV. The comedy series stars Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. According to NBC’s website, the show “follows the exploits of the hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct.”
TV SeriesVanity Fair

In Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season Eight, Not All Cops Are Bastards

All kinds of people who may never have been particularly vocal about police violence were shaken out of their complacency last summer, when Minneapolis cops killed George Floyd. As citizens nationwide began interrogating the role and history of policing in this country, critics began focusing on the issue of “copaganda”: film and especially TV narratives that center officers as the heroes of crime stories, as opposed to telling stories that reflect the reality of what it’s like for members of marginalized communities to interact with cops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy