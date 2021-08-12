Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Return Tests the Limits of “Good Cops”

Some of the best episodes in the run of Brooklyn Nine-Nine have been ones in which the officers get out of the station, such as when two parties were held in “Beach House,” or the entire saga of witness protection in Florida in “Coral Palms.” While it’s a little surprising to see one come so early into the final season, it makes sense given the hot-button context of the season’s premiere. Jumping right back into another case with an episode set at the station would have been harder to manage tonally than just getting them away from police work altogether. One wonders if they’ll actually solve another case before the end of the series.