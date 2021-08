Tennis champion Serena Willams looked stunning in a gorgeous Instagram photo that she shared to the platform on Saturday. Modeling the latest look from her self entitled fashion line, S by Serena, the 39-year-old star exuded beauty and grace in a taupe Leena Crossback Sweater Dress that showed off her curves and toned legs to perfection. She wore her hair in a long, voluminous afro that framed her face and fell to the middle of her back. She paired the look with white closed-toe pointy pumps and gave us a pose that showed off the dress’ crisscrossed back and curve-hugging fit.