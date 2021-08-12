Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 04:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 545 AM MST. * At 245 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Carefree, McDowell Mountain Park, Scottsdale Airport, Rio Verde, Salt River Indian Community, Granite Reef Dam, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Downtown Scottsdale, Mesa Riverview Mall and Fort McDowell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.