Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHEASTERN TAZEWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN MCLEAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0