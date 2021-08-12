Your Alaska garden is mostly on autopilot now, but you don’t have to be
Alaska gardens are mostly on autopilot — so are many Alaska gardeners. Things are flowering and ripening automatically as the days get shorter, and plants sense the impending end. Most of our gardens don’t need human intervention other than harvesting. Fortunately, there are several “non-gardening” gardening things to take up some of that free time. Let’s start with some possibly free trees (this is for the Anchorage municipality area only).www.adn.com
Comments / 0