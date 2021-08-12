NVIDIA CloudXR demo creating a fully rigged character in VR Masterpiece Studio Pro
If you’re interested in learning more about how the NVIDIA RTX technology, CloudXR solves immersive design challenges you may be interested in a new demonstration from SIGGRAPH 2021 this week. During which a fully rigged character with Masterpiece Studio Pro, is running remotely in Google Cloud and interactively streamed to the artist using CloudXR, check out the video below to learn more.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0