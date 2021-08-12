Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

NVIDIA CloudXR demo creating a fully rigged character in VR Masterpiece Studio Pro

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re interested in learning more about how the NVIDIA RTX technology, CloudXR solves immersive design challenges you may be interested in a new demonstration from SIGGRAPH 2021 this week. During which a fully rigged character with Masterpiece Studio Pro, is running remotely in Google Cloud and interactively streamed to the artist using CloudXR, check out the video below to learn more.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Google Cloud#Vr#Design#Siggraph#Vr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Deep Learning used to create 3D X-ray images

Deep learning is being used by a team of scientists from the Argonne National Laboratory to transform x-ray data into 3D images thanks the help of artificial intelligence and NVIDIA hardware. The project has been published in Applied Physics Reviews and creates a a computational framework capable of taking data from the lab’s Advanced Photon Source (APS) to build 3D visualizations hundreds of times faster than traditional methods.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Save $20 on Apple’s New Beats Studio Buds Pro at Amazon

Released in June, the Beats Studio Buds are the only Apple earbuds with a stemless design. They feature ANC and Transparency modes, plus USB-C charging and some Android-friendly features. And they’re on sale for the very first time—down from $150 to $130. Feature-wise, the Beats Studio Buds straddle the line...
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Focal Solo6 Be review: These beautiful studio monitors create a massive soundstage

I know people think reviewers should be completely unbiased, but anyone who says they are is kidding themselves. We all have our preferences and prejudices, and as much as we try to keep those in check, they inevitably affect the way we go about a review. Either that bias makes us see a product through rose-colored lenses, or it causes us to overcorrect in the name of objectivity. I can try to be as fair as possible, but my biases are baked into my brain.
Video GamesHot Hardware

Modder Creates A PlayStation 2 Handheld Masterpiece For Retro Gaming Glory

If there's one thing we love, it's watching New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick staring incredulously at a reporter after being asked a dumb question. And if there's a second thing we adore, it's a good old fashioned retro gaming mod. We'll have plenty of opportunities to see an annoyed Belichick answer questions in the coming weeks, but for the latter, a huge tip of the hat goes out to GingerOfOz for his PS2 Eclipse project.
BusinessPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Vertigo Games acquires Force Field VR games studio

Vertigo Games, the VR specialist publishing and development arm of the global Koch Media Group has today announced the acquisition of the virtual reality games developer and studio Force Field. Both parties have entered into agreement to enable Vertigo Games to acquire 100% of the shares of Force Field for an undisclosed amount. Founded back in 2015 by game industry veterans, the Force Field VR game studio is one of the world’s largest exclusively focused on virtual reality gaming. Developing VR games such as Landfall, Time Stall and Coaster Combat, and is currently working on an unannounced AAA game based on a well-known IP.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

VR Fitness App HitMotion Launches Demo On App Lab For Quest

HitMotion: Reloaded, a VR fitness app, now has a demo available on App Lab for Oculus Quest. The same demo launched a few months ago on SideQuest, receiving positive ratings and hundreds of downloads, according to the developers at New Technology Walkers. Now available on App Lab, the developers are hoping that more people will be able to try out the game out while they work on future updates and more content.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Genshin Impact Character Demo – Sayu: Yoohoo Art, Mujina Escape

MiHoYo have released a new gameplay teaser trailer for Sayu, one of the new characters coming to their gacha action-RPG, Genshin Impact. Sayu is a ninja for the secretive Shuumatsuban organization, under the control of the Yashiro Commission. Despite being a master of ninjutsu, her lazy personality means she often uses her repertoire of techniques to find ways to slack off and sleep on the job.
Softwarevrfocus.com

NVIDIA CloudXR and Google Cloud to Collaborate on Immersive Streaming

With SIGGRAPH going on this week computing specialist NVIDIA has released several new updates regarding its virtual reality (VR) compatible tech. The latest focuses on the NVIDIA CloudXR platform, revealing that it’s now collaborating with Google Cloud to provide high-quality XR streaming. The announcement sees NVIDIA CloudXR brought to NVIDIA...
Businessuploadvr.com

Brian Fargo Joins VR Dev Thirdverse’s Advisory Board As Studio Raises Extra $10+ Million

Wasteland creator and InXile Entertainment CEO Brian Fargo has joined the advisory board of Swords of Gargantua developer, Thirdverse, as the company appoints a new CEO. The studio this week announced that it had appointed Hironao Kunimitsu as its new leader. Kunimitsu previously established gumi in 2007. He looks to lead the company into a new era as it also announces it’s raised $20 million. That’s a combination of the $8.5 million raised in last year’s Series A round and $11.5 million in a Series B.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New KIOXIA Ver 3.1 UFS embedded flash memory introduced

KIOXIA has announced it is now sampling its newest generation of 256 and 512 gigabyte (GB) Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. Built using the companies current high-performance BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory the new embedded flash memory has been created for mobile applications and is housed in 0.8 and 1.0 mm-high packages offering improved random read and random write performance by 30% and 40% respectively, says KIOXIA.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

NARAKA Bladepoint arrives on GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has announced the arrival of the new Battle Royale game NARAKA Bladepoint as part of 11 new games joining the GeForce NOW library this week as well as the arrival of the latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC on the cloud. The latest additions mean there over 1000 PC titles available to stream from the cloud allowing you to enjoy games on systems that may not normally be associated with AAA graphics prowess such as Macs, Chromebooks, SHIELD TVs or Android and iOS mobile devices.
TV ShowsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5

Apple recently released their macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5 software to developers and now we get to have a look at what is new in the latest beta of macOS. Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new macOS 12 Monterey Beta 5 software and we get to find out what is new in the latest beta.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Unique Blade-X PC open chassis case created by darkFlash

PC builders searching for a unique open chassis PC case to build their next gaming PC may be interested in a new open frame luxury gaming case called the Blade-X designed and built by the team at darkFlash. Priced at $350 the gaming PC case is available at a 12% discount at launch after which the price will rise to $400. As you can see from the images above and below the open design provides easy airflow around components to keep them cool during extended sessions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 shown off on video

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched yesterday and the device has had a number of upgrades over the previous smartphone. Now we get to find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone in a new video from Marques Brownlee. The video gives us a look at the design and also the new features and changes on this new folding smartphone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy