Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Church instead of Hollywood?! These stars wanted to be priests or nuns… before changing their minds

By Bang Showbiz
Parsons Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Victoria’s Secret Angel almost became a nun! As a child, the Brazilian beauty was a very devout Roman Catholic and after “going to church every Sunday” she wanted to dedicate her life to God. She told Ocean Drive: “I’m very spiritual. I believe in nature, I believe in energy, I believe in spirits.” In the end, Adriana decided to turn her attention to walking the catwalk, but she remains very religious and often carried a bible backstage at her shows.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuns#Priests#Hollywood#Bible#Church#Brazilian#Roman Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Clark County, NVTMZ.com

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Divorced on the Down-Low in 2020

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is a single man -- something we're assuming very few people besides Rick and his now ex-wife know about, because they pulled off a totally hush-hush divorce. According to the newly discovered legal docs we obtained, Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
ReligionMacomb Daily

New book examines Sting’s enduring Catholic imagination

Back in 2000, sociologist Andrew Greeley wrote a book called “The Catholic Imagination,” in which he looked at the enduring power of Catholic stories, images and sensibilities in shaping the experiences of artists through the ages — from the 16th-century Italian sculptor Bernini to the film director Martin Scorsese. Now...
CelebritiesParsons Sun

An extra $50,000? These stars are VERY generous tippers

‘Monster’ star Charlize Theron is first on the list. According to TMZ, in 2014 when she visited the famous Hollywood-based ice-cream parlor Pinkberry, in 2014, she realized she had no money with her. The actress was allowed to leave but promised to come back soon to pay for her $3.75 frozen yogurt. One hour later she returned and gave the staff 100 dollars, asking them to keep the change “for the trouble”.
MusicParsons Sun

Oops, wrong words! These stars forgot their own lyrics on stage

English singer Ed Sheeran got slightly distracted during a Nashville performance, back in 2013 and messed up his performance. While he was singing ‘Wake Me Up’, Sheeran unexpectedly stopped because words were not coming out of his mouth. “I messed up. I’m sorry. It sounds a bit cheesy but I was thinking how awesome this song was before”, he told his audience.
ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
CelebritiesBlack Hills Pioneer

Believe it or not, these Hollywood stars were BULLIED at school

Today, these Hollywood A-Listers have success, money and fame, but their childhoods were not always easy. The famous faces on this list were bullied in school for their appearance or career in showbiz, before rising above their bullies and carving out successful lives.
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Child Sold by the Catholic Church

Anthony Lee and one of the nuns from the church in Roscrea, Ireland in 1955Daily Mail. Throughout history, it has been mentioned that the Catholic church took part in some unorthodox business, to say the least, but most of the cases cannot be proved. However, one more recent case from seventy years ago cannot be denied. This is the case of Philomena Lee’s son (Anthony Lee), who was given in adoption in exchange for a nice sum of money without the mother even knowing about it.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
Merrillville, INNewsbug.info

Son follows in father's footsteps as iconographer

MERRILLVILLE — Iconographer John Jurewicz is a man of few words. Jurewicz best expresses himself through his work — Russian-style icon painting, an art he learned from his father. "I grew up watching him paint and eventually began traveling with him and then traveling on my own," Jurewicz said. On...
CelebritiesEssence

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

The singer shared one last tribute to her late mother, who passed away suddenly in July. Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. Lons, who battled drug addiction on and off for most of her adult life, passed away suddenly in July from a reported drug overdose. Cole, who had publicly shared her journey to help her other with her sobriety and to restart her life, shared sweet moments from the funeral with her fans on Instagram.
Musiceastendbeacon.com

Blow Up Hollywood Reflects on Dust from the Stars

Underground ambient art rock collective Blow Up Hollywood presents “Dust From the Stars: A Reflection” on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Custer Institute Observatory at 8 p.m. This critically-acclaimed group will perform an outdoor concert under the stars of works from their newest album, which reflects on the cosmos and our journey and genesis from stardust to our current state of being.
Moviescodelist.biz

The Black Widow dispute will change Hollywood forever

It could all have been so beautiful. After more than 10 years of service at Marvel, Scarlett Johansson is celebrating the swan song of her Avengers character with Black Widow, Marvel fans can review their best and worst MCU moments and everyone is dancing happily into the superhero sunset. But that’s not how it happened: Shortly after the theatrical release, Johansson sued Disney for breach of contract. What happened?

Comments / 0

Community Policy