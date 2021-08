This year’s local Norwalk election cycle is shaping up to be an interesting one with a lot of outstanding questions. Is this Mayor Rilling’s last campaign? What’s the deal with Lisa Brinton’s new Independent Party resurrection? How are the personalities going to evolve (or devolve) the sensitive BOE vs City relationship? I’m genuinely curious: is our community destined for a new dawn of political personalities that could reshape our discourse? And, what will that discourse be like?