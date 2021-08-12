The World at a Crossroads

“Anyone who’s read [The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] IPCC report that came out on [August 9] is still trembling,” Emma Stewart, Ph.D., sustainability officer at Netflix, said. "The findings, agreed to by 195 countries, show that humanity has delayed curbing our fossil-fuel emissions for so long that we can no longer stop global warming from intensifying over the next 30 years, though there is still a short window to prevent the most harrowing future," said Stewart, a scientist, who has worked in countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Kenya. "As Bill Gates put it, 'COVID is awful; climate change could be worse.'"
