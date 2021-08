Today's Dealmaster includes a nice discount on Sony's WH-1000XM4, as the wireless noise-canceling headphones are currently down to $278 at various retailers. We've seen the headphones fall to this price on numerous occasions since they launched last year, and they dropped as low at $248 during Amazon's Prime Day event in June. Outside of major shopping events like those, though, this is usually the best price you'll see for this wonderfully well-rounded pair of wireless headphones that we've recommended in various buying guides over the past year. Their sound runs bass-heavy by default, but that can be customized, and their general comfort and noise-canceling strength are still among the most impressive we've seen for a headphone under $500.