Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Schools Report COVID Spike On Second Day Of School

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago

From Zero To 45 Cases In Just Two Days Of School.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It took just two full days of school but now there are 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Palm Beach County School District.

The District, which historically reports cases roughly three days after they are known by principals and those who may have also been exposed, says 33 students and 12 employees have tested positive so far.

Reporting as of early August 12th, 2021:

Allamanda Elementary with 1 student case.

Banyan Creek Elementary with 1 student case.

Chloe Lake Elementary with 2 employee cases.

Citrus Cove Elementary with 2 student cases.

Crossroads Academy with 1 employee case.

Discovery Key elementary with 1 employee and 1 student case.

Don Estridge High Tech Middle with 1 student case.

Eagles Landing Middle School with 1 employee case.

Equestrian Trails Elementary with 1 student case.

Frontier Elementary with 1 employee and 2 student cases.

Howell L. Watkins Middle with 1 employee case.

Independence Middle with 1 student case.

John L. Leonard High with 1 employee case.

Lighthouse Elementary with 1 student case.

Limestone Creek Elementary with 1 student case.

Maintenance and Plant Operations with 1 employee case.

Olympic Heights Community High 1 employee case.

Osceola Creek Middle 1 employee case and 1 student case.

Parolee Middle-Senior High with 1 student case.

Panther Run Elementary with 4 student cases.

Park Vista Community High School with 1 student case.

Polo Park Middle with 1 student case.

The Conservatory School at North Palm Beach reports 1 employee case.

Trade winds Middle School with 3 student cases.

Wellington Community High School with 7 student cases.

Western Pines Middle reports 1 student case.

Westward Elementary reports 1 student case.

Woodlands Middle reports 1 student case.

Again, the official report from the Palm Beach County School District tends to run a few days behind “real time.” Contact tracing must be completed, and cases must be confirmed, before they are added to the official list. BocaNewsNow.com, however, is aware of several student cases that have been reported to parents by principals at schools across Palm Beach County. They will eventually be added to the official list, but most are not on the list you see above.

The article Palm Beach Schools Report COVID Spike On Second Day Of School appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

