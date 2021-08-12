Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran’s Simple Gesture

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Marine Veteran Ben Lindsey. Ben was on his way home the other day when he came upon a car that ran out of gas in the middle of a very busy street. With a pouring rain, Ben jumped out and did what many of us have done and helped push the woman’s car out of the way. Now the move is getting him a lot of attention. Ben said he helped because he feels its our duty to other human beings to be nice. I couldn’t agree more. Thank you Ben for the reminder to be nice and THANK YOU for your service.