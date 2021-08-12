Cancel
Military

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran’s Simple Gesture

By JJ Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors Marine Veteran Ben Lindsey. Ben was on his way home the other day when he came upon a car that ran out of gas in the middle of a very busy street. With a pouring rain, Ben jumped out and did what many of us have done and helped push the woman’s car out of the way. Now the move is getting him a lot of attention. Ben said he helped because he feels its our duty to other human beings to be nice. I couldn’t agree more. Thank you Ben for the reminder to be nice and THANK YOU for your service.

MilitaryNews On 6

Veteran Salute: Weydan Flax

News On 6 loves to recognize veterans across Oklahoma who are making a difference in their communities. Today, we want to recognize Weydan Flax, who served thirty years in the marines. Now that he's retired, Weydan volunteers at the VFW and other organizations that help veterans. Weydan, we thank you...
Mobile, ALWPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Staff Sergeant Willie James Junior

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Staff Sergeant Willie James Junior who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
Mobile, ALWPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Private First Class Frank Harris

Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Private First Class Frank Harris who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
Pensacola, FLWPMI

Salute to our veterans: Major Fred Bailey

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Major Fred Bailey who served in the U.S. Air Force. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Pensacola. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Major...
MilitaryWPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Sergeant Fred Gassman

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Sergeant Fred Gassman who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Fort Walton Beach. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate...
Weymouth, MAWicked Local

Weymouth salutes Navy veteran Theodore Hawkes at street corner

Nancy Hawkes said the terrorist attacks against the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001 inspired her brother Theodore Hawkes to join the Navy Reserve in 2003. "Shortly after graduating from high school (1990), he went into the Navy and injured his knee in boot camp," she said. "He never completed his training and ended up coming home. That was one of those things that bothered him through the years. He had a passion to complete being in the military. When he was 30, he decided to join the Navy Reserve. He was so excited.”
Militarylongislandmediagroup.com

U.S. Army Salutes Hicksville WWII Hero With Military Honors As Town Unveils Veteran Banner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Tom Hand and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca recently joined with the United States Army Honor Guard and the family of Captain Dave Mattoli, a WWII Veteran and American hero, who passed away recently at the age of 99. Captain Mattoli’s last wishes of military honors at his funeral were unfortunately denied at the time of his death due to COVID restrictions, and the United States Army agreed to perform his military honors to coincide with the Town’s unveiling of his Hometown Hero Banner at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay.
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Veteran Salute: From Vietnam to DOD Retiree three decades later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One veteran said he knew what the infantry was going through in Vietnam, so he signed up for the Air Force. “Vietnam was really geared up, like for the Air Force, they had two basic trainings started,” Air National Guard/DOD Retiree Stan York said. Stan York...
Monona, WImonona.wi.us

Veteran's Group Meets

Join your fellow veterans in person at the Senior Center where you will have a chance to chat and share camaraderie. Vets Center rep Jonathan Howell will be available with info and to answer questions.
Homelesskfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A 7-Year-OId Helps Homeless Veterans

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors 7-year-old Jade Britt. Jade, at 7, was old enough to recognize the homeless Veteran issue in her town, so she decided to do her part to do something about it. Jade, raised $700 and made care packages for the local Veterans Center. Jade wanted to help because her Grandfather served in the Vietnam war. Thank you Jade for being a helper and to her Grandfather and all the Veterans she is helping, THANK YOU for your service.
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Fly Fishes For The First Time

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Desert Storm Veteran Tom Marchetti. Just recently Tom had the chance to put a fly fishing rod in his hands for the very first time, thanks to the amazing organization Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing. Tom grew up near the water, served as a rescue swimmer in the Navy but never had much interest in fly fishing until he attended a fly tying session with Project Healing Waters at the recommendation of a peer support specialist. Tom says the concentration it takes to tie flies takes his mind off his PTSD. Congratulations Tom on finding a new passion and THANK YOU for your service.
Militarykfdi.com

Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Attacked

Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Army Veteran George Gonzalez. George was an artilleryman, serving on a cannon crew, and an Iraq War Veteran. After his service, he became a police officer and joined the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. His life was one of service, said the White House Press Secretary. Tuesday, George was a victim of what to appears to be a random act of violence, and was killed while on duty outside the pentagon. Rest easy George Gonzalez and THANK YOU for your service.

