To which risk is an increasing proportion of the world’s population exposed?

insurancebusinessmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn increasing proportion of the world’s population is exposed to flood, according to new research published by Willis Research Network partner Cloud to Street. The research revealed that the share of the global population exposed to floods has grown by 24% since the start of the millennium – a tenfold difference from what scientists previously estimated. Growing exposure and a rising number of flood events are driving the increase, the report said.

#Flood Insurance#Global Population#Latin America#Population Growth#Millennium#Cloud To Street#Climate Resilience Hub
