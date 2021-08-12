To which risk is an increasing proportion of the world’s population exposed?
An increasing proportion of the world’s population is exposed to flood, according to new research published by Willis Research Network partner Cloud to Street. The research revealed that the share of the global population exposed to floods has grown by 24% since the start of the millennium – a tenfold difference from what scientists previously estimated. Growing exposure and a rising number of flood events are driving the increase, the report said.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
