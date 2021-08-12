Cold-Pressed Probiotic Bars
So Perf makes cold-pressed prebiotic and probiotic snack bars that are packed with fibre, protein and omegas to support good gut health. Created by a husband and wife team, the snack bars were developed with their young son in mind, who had severe immune issues and poor gut health. To support their son's gut health, the couple was advised to cut out sugar and gluten, and this was no easy feat when most gluten-free foods on the market are high in sugar. As a result, the couple began making their own cold-pressed snack bars powered by plants and superfood ingredients.www.trendhunter.com
