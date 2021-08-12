Cancel
Gary Janetti Says Prince Harry 'Seemed To Have A Sense of Humor' About HBO Max's Royal Satire Show 'The Prince'

By Aisling O'Connor
Ok Magazine
Cover picture for the articleWhile HBO Max's The Prince has its fair share of critics, one person who is apparently unbothered by it is Prince Harry. The show's creator Gary Janetti appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, August 11, to discuss the controversial sitcom which follows a fictionalized version of Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince George, and his life as a royal. The idea was born when Janetti's satirical posts on Instagram about the 8-year-old went viral.

