Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crowell adds boutique, in-house alum who built cyber intel platform

By Sara Merken
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPUPQ_0bPO8DbZ00
REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring has tapped a boutique law firm co-founder with technical cybersecurity chops to grow its New York practice.

Alexander Urbelis, who six years ago co-founded the information security, compliance and investigative services law firm Blackstone Law Group, said Crowell jumped out as a firm that understands "a world class cybersecurity practice has to be multidisciplinary."

"Cybersecurity requires not just an understanding of the law and regulatory requirements, but also real-world security practitioner experience to understand how, and more importantly, whether, security controls satisfy legal requirements," he said.

Crowell said this week that Urbelis had joined as a senior counsel in its privacy and cybersecurity group, which he said is building out an "end-to-end digital threat investigation and cybersecurity practice."

Urbelis developed a domain name monitoring and intelligence platform that tracks cybersecurity threats, a platform through which he detected an attempted cyber intrusion into the World Health Organization in March 2020.

He said Crowell is "building out plans around that capability." While that effort is still in early days, the proactive approach to cybersecurity "is definitely something that we are moving towards," he said, noting that cybersecurity practice should be more than incident response.

Amid a broader hiring push in cybersecurity practices, some firms are emphasizing lawyers with technical and operational information security expertise to go with their legal skills. In a recent hire, Venable in June added Hemanshu (Hemu) Nigam, who founded a cyber intelligence and investigative firm and previously held chief security officer roles at big companies.

Firms of all sizes have been staffing up to help clients navigate evolving legal and regulatory cybersecurity threats, including increasing ransomware attacks.

Urbelis also has in-house and government experience, as he served in a short stint as interim chief information security officer for the National Football League starting in 2019 while on a secondment from his law firm, and previously as chief compliance officer for luxury goods conglomerate Richemont.

Washington, D.C.-based Crowell has been expanding aggressively this year, including by absorbing Wall Street corporate law boutique Kibbe & Orbe in March and merging with Chicago-based intellectual property firm Brinks Gilson & Lione in a deal announced in June. The firm also recently brought on a new innovation leader, among other hires.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cyberattack#Information Security#Blackstone Law Group#Cybersecurity#Richemont#Kibbe Orbe#Brinks Gilson Lione
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessSFGate

Regulatory Compliance Expert, Certrec, Successfully Completes ISO 27001 Surveillance Review and SOC 2 Type 2 Examination

Third-Party Assessment Found Controls in Place for Successful ISO 27001 Re-certification. Certrec, a leading licensing and regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC compliance, announced today it has maintained its ISO 27001:2013 certification for the eighth consecutive year and has successfully completed its fifth SOC 2 Type 2 examination with no findings. Compliance with these standards demonstrate continued commitment to information security.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

LMJ Consulting uses Stellar Cyber platform to add MDR services to its offerings

Stellar Cyber announced that LMJ Consulting is using the Stellar Cyber platform to add MDR services to its offerings. LMJ Consulting has been providing EDR services (based on BlackBerry/Cylance’s EDR-as-a-Service) to MSSPs throughout the West Coast, and it is now using the Stellar Cyber platform to evolve into a full-fledged MDR service provider.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Sompo International unit creates pandemic coverage

Sompo International division Sompo Global Risk Solutions (Sompo GRS) will be providing insurance, coverage from which will be triggered by civil authority restriction as a result of international public health emergencies declared by the World Health Organization. Called the Sompo GRS epidemic and pandemic protection program, the new proposition is...
Technologyaithority.com

Group-IB Recognized As A Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Leader By Frost & Sullivan

Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigation of high-tech crimes and intellectual property protection, has been named one of the leaders in the global cyber threat intelligence market by Frost & Sullivan. According to “Frost Radar: Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market, 2021,” Group-IB with its proprietary Threat Intelligence & Attribution (TI&A) platform is one of the most innovative threat intelligence vendors and the third-largest one, enjoying an over 15-percent share of the global market.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Kyligence adds ClickHouse OLAP engine to its analytics platform

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Kyligence today announced it has updated its analytics platform to include support for the open source ClickHouse online analytics process (OLAP) engine based on a columnar architecture commonly used in a wide range of applications. Version 4.5...
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Digital Lending Platform Numerated Adds Automated Lending Features

Numerated, a four-year-old FinTech digital lending platform, has added new features to automate processes for business lending products, the company announced on Wednesday (Aug. 4). The Boston-headquartered startup provides its bank and credit union (CU) customers with a single digital lending platform for both secured and unsecured loans and lines...
Economyaithority.com

CipherTrace Announces Enhanced Monero Tracing Capabilities For Government Agencies And Financial Institutions

Based on research funded partially by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, CipherTrace offers next-generation visualization tools for Monero tracing. The world’s leading cryptocurrency compliance company, CipherTrace, has released enhanced Monero tracing visualization tools for qualified government agencies and financial institutions. Based on research partially funded by the Department of...
Technologyaithority.com

CYFIRMA launches Threat Visibility and Cyber Intelligence Capabilities in AWS Marketplace

CYFIRMA, a threat discovery and cyber-intelligence platform company funded by Goldman Sachs, Zodius Capital and Z3Partners, announced the availability of CYFIRMA’s two core products, DeCYFIR and DeTCT, in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. AWS offers an unmatched portfolio of cloud services designed to help organizations build secure, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for their applications. DeCYFIR and DeTCT provide an added layer of security to help businesses navigate the evolving threat landscape.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Drive Big Growth | Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel , NEC, Super Micro Computer

The ' Intelligent Platform Management Interface market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Intelligent Platform Management Interface market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Intelligent Platform Management Interface market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
BusinessBank Info Security

Profiles in Leadership: Gökhan Yalçın, CISO, Yapı Kredi Bank

Working across multiple domains, including not just defending corporate networks but also working for security vendors and as a consultant, has been integral to becoming the CISO of one of Turkey's largest private banks, says Gökhan Yalçın. By working as a consultant, he says, he learned how to bolster both...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Microsoft launches 'top secret' Azure cloud region for US intelligence community

Microsoft has set live an “air-gapped” Azure cloud region that is specifically designed to house and process top secret data for the US intelligence community. The software giant confirmed in a blog post that it has received clearance, in the form of an Authorisation to Operate (ATO) order in accordance with the US Intelligence Community Directive, for its Azure Government Top Secret region to be made generally available for its intended users.
StocksFOXBusiness

Intel reveals stake in cryptocurrency platform CoinBase

Intel Corp. revealed in regulatory filings Friday that it holds a small stake in burgeoning cryptocurrency platform CoinBase. The tech giant and chipmaker said in a 13F filing that it owns 3,014 shares of CoinBase’s Class A stock as of June 30. CoinBase went public through a direct listing in April.
Softwarethepaypers.com

Acuant adds video KYC capabilities to its identity verification platform

Acuant has added video KYC capabilities including face biometrics to its Trusted Identity Platform for fraud prevention and compliance with AML requirements. The new tool includes interaction with a live agent, with a connection established within two minutes of starting the process. It orchestrates ID document authentication, biometric matching, and optional layers of personal data checks. These layers can encompass sanctions and politically-exposed persons (PEP) lists.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase Pro Adds Five Coins to Platform

Now accepts inbound transfers of IOTX, ORN, QUICK, TRIBE and UST. That began Aug. 10. Trading was to be allowed after 9 a,m, PT Aug. 11 if liquidity conditions were met. Once sufficient supply of IOTX, ORN, QUICK, TRIBE and UST is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase’s IOTX- USD, IOTX-USDT, IOTX-EUR, IOTX-BTC, ORN-USD, ORN-USDT, ORN-BTC, QUICK-USD, TRIBE-USD, UST-USD, UST-USDT, UST-EUR and BTC-UST order books will launch in post-only, limit-only and full trading. Should one of the new order books does not meet performance expectations Coinbase said it may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading.
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

Emirates Adds Routehappy Content to NDC Platform

Emirates has integrated Routehappy content into its direct connect New Distribution Capability API platform, ATPCO announced. The integration enables Emirates to put Routehappy's rich content, such as visual displays of flight services and amenities, alongside NDC offers in the platform, which Emirates launched this summer. As such, "our NDC offers are no longer just a customized price, attached to a schedule that is targeted to a certain agency," Emirates chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said in a statement. "ATPCO's Routehappy Content enables this richer shopping capability so our travel agency partners can see what their customers are getting with their offer, such as the cabin, seat, inflight experience, health and safety protocols and more."
Softwareaithority.com

Vistex Announces Its Enterprise Cloud Application For The Media Industry, built On SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition now part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Media Industry. Vistex Inc. announced the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP’s industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Corent Technology adds MaaS platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem

Corent Technology announced the addition of Corent’s MaaS (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Ready Capital Adds Red Stone Platform to Its Business

Ready Capital Corporation has acquired Red Stone and its affiliates for an undisclosed sum. Red Stone is a provides financial products and services to the multifamily affordable housing industry. The company’s management team, led by John Sokolovic, and all employees have joined Ready Capital. The acquisition will further diversify Ready...

Comments / 0

Community Policy