Athens, NE Ga brace for more thunderstorms

Thunderstorms rumbled through Athens and northeast Georgia Wednesday and are in the forecast for today, tomorrow, and Saturday. And forecasters say there is the chance for interesting weather next week, with Tropical Storm Fred poised to be a major rainmaker for much of the state.

From WSB TV…

Tropical Storm Fred swirled to life near Puerto Rico on Tuesday night and is following a course that could bring it to Florida sometime this weekend and Georgia after that.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said as of 11 a.m., the storm’s maximum sustained winds are at 40 mph and it’s moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Fred could have an impact on our weather as early as early next week with tropical moisture moving in.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tropical Storm Fred is south of Puerto Rico

The storm is expected to move up along the west coast of the Florida peninsula this weekend

The storm could bring heavy rain to Georgia

©2021 Cox Media Group