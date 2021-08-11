Cancel
Softwareintelprise.com

Marketo ECommerce & Multivendor Woocommerce WordPress Theme v.3.7

Marketo ECommerce & Multivendor Woocommerce WordPress Theme v.3.7 is a clean E-commerce Multipurpose Multi-vendor WordPress theme with the vertical menu, perfect for your E-commerce Business. This WordPress theme contains 8+ Homepage Design with full and easily customizable, and well organized Ediatiabe. Marketo concept idea is to use as much space...
Beauty & Fashionintelprise.com

Shopwise v1.5.0 Fashion Store WooCommerce Theme

Shopwise v1.5.0 Fashion Store WooCommerce Theme helpS you to build your own fashion, furniture or electronics, modern fashion shop, minimal fashion shop, fashion store, fashion store woocommerce, fashion ecommerce, clothing shop, dress store only in hours. In addition to this, you can also build your own blog without any difficulty...
Softwareintelprise.com

WP AMP v9.3.27 Accelerated Mobile Pages for WordPress and WooCommerce

WP AMP v9.3.27 Accelerated Mobile Pages for WordPress and WooCommerce is a premium WordPress plugin which adds support for Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) for WooCommerce. With this plugin, it takes just a couple of clicks to make your website go mobile. AMP HTML is an open source initiative by Google...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

WordPress plugin WooCommerce activates its payments offering in Europe

Popular WordPress ecommerce plugin WooCommerce has expanded its payment services across four new countries as part of plans to reach more retailers and SMBs worldwide. Businesses in Spain, Italy, France and Germany will now have access to WooCommerce's solution, which allows users to manage payments directly from their store's dashboard.
Internetintelprise.com

AliExpress Dropshipping Plugin for WooCommerce 1.18.3

Description Additional information Why Buy Files from Intelprise? ALL ACCESS PASS FAQ. AliExpress Dropshipping Plugin for WooCommerce 1.18.3 allows you to easily import any AliExpress products directly into your WooCommerce store and ship them directly to your customers – in only a few clicks. You can start your AliExpress dropshipping business as well using affiliate programs (AliExpress Portal or Admitad).
Softwaregithub.blog

GitHub Discussions is out of beta

Creating open source software today is so much more than the source code. It’s about managing the influx of great ideas, developing the next generation of maintainers, helping new developers learn and grow, and establishing the culture and personality of your community. Over the past year, thousands of communities of...
Technologyelementor.com

Elevate Your WooCommerce Product Pages Using Custom Fields

If you want to improve your WooCommerce store, learning how to use WooCommerce custom fields is a great tool to have in your toolbelt. Custom fields let you collect and display extra information about your WooCommerce products, which is really useful for customizing your store. With the right tools, WooCommerce...
Softwareaithority.com

SolarWinds Enables DataOps For All With Free DBA xPress Tool

DBA xPress Automates Data and Schema Comparisons, Making DataOps Adoption and Microsoft SQL Server Cloud Migrations Easier for All Data Pros. SolarWinds (SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds® DBA xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server® cloud migrations at no cost.
Technologysourceforge.net

Q&A with ExaVault: Improve Business File Transfer with Cloud FTP

Technology has evolved since the days of traditional FTP being the standard for large file transfer. Businesses and individuals are much more concerned with privacy and data protection. There are new laws and regulations that companies need to be aware of and provide compliance with to keep moving forward. Trying to manage all the aspects of file transfer in-house can have a considerable impact on your bottom line and your business.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Xpeedic EDA Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure

EDA flow for design and verification of IC, package and system becomes more and more complex with advanced process nodes and advanced packaging, driven by high-performance computing applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and edge computing. Engineering simulation requires heavy investment in IT infrastructure with high performance server...
Economyaithority.com

ISG to Publish Study of AWS Partners Helping Companies Adopt Public Cloud Solutions

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers that help enterprises deploy an array of IT and business solutions running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and platforms. The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG...
BusinessWebProNews

Avaya and Microsoft Partner to Bring OneCloud CPaaS to Microsoft Azure

Avaya and Microsoft announced a strategic partnership to bring Avaya’s Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) to Azure. Avaya has built its business around cloud-based communications, making it a natural fit to extend those abilities in Azure, one of the leading cloud computing platforms. The company’s OneCloud CPaaS will be integrated with Microsoft Azure Communication Services, including voice, video chat and SMS. Microsoft Teams and Dynamics 365 will also benefit, with OneCloud CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) integrated into both services.
atlantanews.net

Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Google

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

AWS Managed Services Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft Azure, DXC Technology, Capgemini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AWS Managed Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AWS Managed Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AWS Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik Acquires NodeGraph

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® recently announced the acquisition of NodeGraph, a customizable metadata management solution, to help expand its analytics data pipeline capabilities with interactive data lineage, impact analysis and governance and drive “explainable BI,” a higher level of visibility and trust in data. Acquiring NodeGraph advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Barracuda RMM Gains Microsoft Security, ServiceNow Integrations

Barracuda Networks has updated the Barracuda RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs with various security and IT service management (ITSM) integrations. The Barracuda RMM platform, designed for MSPs, now features:. Integration with Windows Defender Antivirus, which allows MSPs to protect “endpoints through central management and alerting of...

