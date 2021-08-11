WooCommerce

DBA xPress Automates Data and Schema Comparisons, Making DataOps Adoption and Microsoft SQL Server Cloud Migrations Easier for All Data Pros. SolarWinds (SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced its SolarWinds® DBA xPress product is now available as a free tool. For data professionals who need to understand how a data environment is visually structured, DBA xPress intuitively helps compare, synchronize, script, and navigate data and schemas, enabling data pros to more seamlessly adopt DataOps, automate releases and simplify Microsoft® SQL Server® cloud migrations at no cost.
