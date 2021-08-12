Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; North Itasca; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS Dry conditions and breezy northwesterly winds will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions today. Northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this afternoon into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.