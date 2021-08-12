Sony may offer Crunchyroll in “more expensive” PlayStation Plus package

I am hoping to soon be replacing the ageing Samsung 32 inch Full HD TV in our bedroom, which I currently use with a Google Chromecast 2020. The normal viewing distance is about 2.5 metres, and having spent some time in Currys this morning looking at TVs, (just to get some ideas), I have come to the conclusion that an HD Ready screen would suffice my ageing eyes. I would want this new TV to be running Android and be able to install apps from the Play Store - cutting out the Chromecast and having a single remote. We already have a Sony Android TV in the lounge and I like the way it works, (once I got it set up properly!).