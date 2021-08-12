Sony may offer Crunchyroll in “more expensive” PlayStation Plus package

A group of former developers from the likes of Infinity Ward, Naughty Dog, Sony Santa Monica, Bungie, and more have set up a new game studio in That's No Moon. The studio outlined its vision and staff in a post to its newly minted website. That's No Moon's heads include former Playstation Visual Arts lead Michael Mumbauer as CEO, former Sony Santa Monica product development director (and Giant Squid executive vice president) Tina Kowaleski as chief strategy officer, former Bungie foundation engineering lead Barry Genova as chief technology officer, and former EA senior development director Nick Kononelos as COO, to name a few. Collectively, the studio's staff have worked on God of War, Fortnite, The Last of Us 2, Destiny, Uncharted 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and more.
