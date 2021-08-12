Cancel
Sony may offer Crunchyroll in “more expensive” PlayStation Plus package

By Andy Brown
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Sony‘s acquisition of anime streaming site Crunchyroll wraps up, there are reports that it will be included in a “more expensive” tier of PlayStation Plus in the future. Earlier in the week (August 9), Sony confirmed that it had completed an acquisition of Crunchyroll for a final price of...

