Email From the Pastor

It may seem like a strange thing to say, but I was greatly encouraged by our lament service this past Sunday. It was the largest attendance we’ve had since returning to the sanctuary, but it also proved to me (and to you I hope) that we must create space in our worship and in our daily lives for lamentation. Thank you to all those who joined us and responded to the invitation to lament as an authentic expression of our faith in Christ. I trust that you were blessed by the experience.