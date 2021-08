Steven (CALEB) Johnson, age 34 (12/23/86) of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Caleb was a graduate of Blackman High School. He worked for Idemia. Caleb was a wonderful husband, father, son, and friend. Caleb was his Mom and Dad’s Pride and Joy. He had a passion for grilling (as a lot of you know), Nascar, and the Florida Gators. Caleb was very patriotic and had a Heart of Gold.