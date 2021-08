The Los Angeles Kings recently inked veteran left-handed blueliner Alex Edler to a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. Heading into the 2021-22 season, he is poised to be LA’s second-highest-paid defender behind the right-handed Drew Doughty. This underscores that Edler will be the Kings’ highest-paid left-handed defenceman and that he will be expected to be an important cog for the team. However, whether he will provide value on the team’s first or second pairing is a question that will remain unanswered until the puck drops on opening night. Mikey Anderson, 22, stepped onto the Kings’ top pairing last season and did an admirable job, securing himself a Calder Trophy vote.