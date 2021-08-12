Ohio State Football preseason depth chart projection

As the preseason continues to roll along, which Denver Broncos players are currently tumbling down the (admittedly unofficial) depth chart?. As training camp and preseason games continue to roll along, the cream will continue to rise to the top for the Denver Broncos and other teams in regards to their depth chart. Rosters need to be trimmed to 85 players by Tuesday, and while there may be some obvious cut candidates all around the league, there are players who will continue to get opportunities to make their case for roster spots.