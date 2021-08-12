Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Japan to launch indicator combining GDP and carbon emission reduction efforts -Nikkei

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q3bcw_0bPO5lJW00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government will create a new indicator aimed at reflecting the country’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions compared with its gross domestic product (GDP), the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

Japan’s greenhouse gas emissions have been declining in recent years, the Nikkei said without saying where it got its information, adding that the new measure will show the country’s decarbonisation efforts from an economic growth perspective.

But an official at the Cabinet Office, which is also in charge of calculating GDP, said nothing had been decided about releasing a new indicator on a regular basis in the future, describing the Nikkei’s report as inaccurate.

The Cabinet Office was only looking at ways to assess carbon neutrality-related statistics, but its research was still in the early stages while it may stretch out over multiple years, the official said.

Japan in April set here a much more ambitious goal for reducing carbon emissions, doubling its 2030 target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% from 26% on 2013 levels.

A draft of Japan's latest energy policy released last month showed here the country will raise its target for renewable energy in its electricity mix to account for 36%-38% of power supplies in 2030, as the government pushes to cut emissions.

The official said the Cabinet Office had asked a private-sector firm to examine ways to assess data and indices related to carbon neutrality.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Carbon Neutrality#Gdp#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Cabinet Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EnvironmentCNBC

Firms line up 'green' ammonia for fertilizer and future fuel

A number of firms are attempting to reduce the environmental effects of ammonia production. In the latest development, Statkraft, Aker Clean Hydrogen and fertilizer specialist Yara have launched a company focused on the production of "green" ammonia. As society attempts to find ways to reduce its environmental footprint, decarbonizing a...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Industry eyes Norway green ammonia projects in energy transition

Renewable ammonia production projects are gathering pace in Norway, as the country aims to decarbonize its marine fuel and fertilizer sectors. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft launched joint venture company HEGRA on Aug. 16 to decarbonize the Heroya ammonia...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

SHARC Energy's Carbon Neutral District Energy System A Key Component Of Leləm̓ Development In The University Endowment Lands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its involvement in leləm̓, a master planned community in the University Endowment Lands developed by Musqueam Capital Corporation. The development's heating and cooling needs will be met by utilizing a SHARC low-carbon wastewater energy exchange system as part of a centralized energy facility.
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

UK government launches strategy for low-carbon hydrogen production

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The British government launched a. strategy on Tuesday to meet its goal of 5 gigawatts of. low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 to replace natural gas in. powering around three million homes, as well as industry and. transport. The government aims to replace gas with "green"...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Analysis: Singapore seeks to tame chaotic voluntary carbon market

Steer carbon trading practices across national boundaries in ASEAN. Incentivizing market players to participate will be challenging. Singapore's carbon market, expected to launch by the end of 2021, could potentially play a vital role in overhauling the voluntary carbon market, which is fragmented and often criticized for not being robust enough to meet what is a lofty goal -- to cap the world's CO2 emissions.
Stocksinvesting.com

Japan shares lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.36%

Investing.com – Japan equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.36%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
Environmentiea.org

Japan Climate Resilience Policy Indicator

Level of floods, drought and tropical cyclones in Japan, 2000-2020. Japan’s average annual temperature rose 1.24°C per century since 1898. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperature increases were more pronounced in the spring and autumn than in the winter and summer over the last century. The number of hot days (above 35°C) increased in the last century, while the number of extreme cold days decreased. Geographically, the increase in temperature has been more pronounced in urban areas than in rural ones, with Tokyo’s average temperature climbing twice as quickly as that of rural areas.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UK government looks to curb 'greenwashing' of electricity tariffs

The UK government is to review green electricity tariffs over concerns that energy companies could be exaggerating their environmental benefits, the country's energy minister said on Aug. 16. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The review will study the extent of "greenwashing" in the...
EconomyDaily Item

Carbon pricing system needed in U.S.

The search for an effective solution to the climate crisis is urgent. One of the tools being proposed is carbon pricing — putting a fee on carbon pollution. For a century, fossil fuel companies have been allowed to push the health and environmental costs of pollution onto taxpayers, while reaping subsidies from government. But government can, if it chooses, protect citizens and businesses by levelling the playing field. Carbon pricing is an effective, market-based way to do this.
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan GDP Jumps 1.3% On Year In Q2

Japan’s gross domestic product expanded an annualized 1.3 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, the Cabinet Office said in Monday’s preliminary report. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent following the 3.9 percent contraction in the first quarter. On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, gross...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Japan Q2 GDP: First growth in two quarters

Japan's second-quarter Gross Domestic Product has been released, posting its first growth in two quarters:. Japan Q2 real GDP +0.3% QoQ; mni median +0.2%. Q2 real GDP +1.3% annualized; mni median +0.8%. Q2 GDP posts 1st growth in 2 quarters. Q2 domestic demand contribution +0.6 pp. Q2 consumption +0.8% QoQ;...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Japan Q2 economy expands 1.3% year on year on higher exports

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.3% in the second quarter, supported by increased private consumption and exports, preliminary government data showed on Monday. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country's economy grew by 0.3%, Japan's Cabinet Office said in a statement. Private consumption rose by 0.8% in...
Environmentworldoil.com

Carbon capture tech becoming cost-effective as emissions price soars

(Bloomberg) --Skyrocketing carbon prices and a “code red” warning about the threat posed by climate change are giving fresh momentum to a technology that captures and removes greenhouse gas emissions so they can be buried. The market for these tools could reach $2 trillion if used to cut pollution from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy