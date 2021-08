Texas A&M officially has its first-ever university transit system with electric buses on the road. On Aug. 10, the A&M Department of Transportation Services debuted the three new electric buses that have undergone four weeks of testing and training this summer. The Brazos Transit District and A&M were among five other organizations in the state of Texas to be awarded the BUILD grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Brazos Transit District Jo Marlow said. This grant allowed Transportation Services to replace old and costly buses in the fleet with 24 new diesel buses and the three featured Proterra ZX5 Pro Series electric buses.