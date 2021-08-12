5 things to watch during Patriots’ preseason opener against Washington

The NFL had at least one positive development from the COVID-19 pandemic — teams get a lot more flexibility with injured reserve, practice squads, and the 53-man roster. In a memo circulated to teams this past week, the NFL said that the roster rules that were developed for the 2020 season will continue in 2021. That means practice squads will have 16 players, up from 10 in 2019. It means teams can call up players for a game and return them to the practice squad without exposing the players to waivers twice per season.