Canada has climbed 11 places to No. 59 in the latest FIFA world men's rankings, on the strength of its performance at the Gold Cup and in World Cup qualifying. The Canadians now rank fifth in CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean, after leapfrogging No. 63 Honduras and No. 64 El Salvador. It marks Canada's highest ranking since February 2010 when it was 57th. The Canadian men's highest-ever position was No. 40 in December 1996.