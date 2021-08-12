Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts two homers in win

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies. He launched a pair of two-run shots, one off Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning to get the Dodgers on the board and the other in the ninth off Mauricio Llovera to cap the scoring on the night. Bellinger has had a brutal season, but the 26-year-old's bat might be coming alive -- he's mashed four homers over his last four games and hit safely in eight straight, slashing .333/.375/.800 over the latter stretch.