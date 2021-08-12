Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Blasts two homers in win

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies. He launched a pair of two-run shots, one off Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning to get the Dodgers on the board and the other in the ninth off Mauricio Llovera to cap the scoring on the night. Bellinger has had a brutal season, but the 26-year-old's bat might be coming alive -- he's mashed four homers over his last four games and hit safely in eight straight, slashing .333/.375/.800 over the latter stretch.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Phillies#Blasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers ballgirl levels intruder who ran on field at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers security was on heightened alert this week, with the cheating Houston Astros headed to town with a full-capacity crowd for the first time since news of their scandal broke. Trash cans were seized. Costumed fans were side-eyed. Hecklers were warned. All in all, Los Angeles escaped the series without...
NFLPosted by
CBS LA

Ballgirl Hailed On Social Media For Taking Down Streaker At Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There are calls for an NFL contract for a Dodgers ballgirl who took down a field runner after he managed to outrun half a dozen security guards all over the field at Dodger Stadium. Albert Pujols’ two-run homer to carry the Dodgers 8-2 over the Los Angeles Angels – the team that cut him earlier this season – has been overshadowed by a play by a Dodgers ballgirl bearing the number 93. Dodgers ball girl for player of the game — Tabitha 🫀📚🌷 (@notsoshabbytabi) August 8, 2021 MVP of this #Dodgers series is the Ball Girl — L (@_LuisGallardo34) August 5,...
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Freeway Series Game Preview: AJ Pollock, Cody Bellinger In Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers recovered from squandering an early lead by coming up with what had been elusive runs late in games, and now look to take the Freeway Series rubber match from the L.A. Angels. Walker Buehler is on the mound as he tries to bounce back from what...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: May not return as starter

Kershaw (forearm) may not have time to build up to a starter's workload before the end of the regular season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. "I think that will be kind of contingent on where the ramp-up goes," manager Dave Roberts said. "I don't want to say, 'No.' That's the goal. But if it comes to be a two-, three-inning monster out of the 'pen, then that's what it will be."
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Dodgers star Cody Bellinger shares name of soon-to-be-born daughter

Cody Bellinger is not going to name his daughter Belli, unfortunately. Instead, according to People, the 26-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and his girlfriend, Chase Carter, are going to name their daughter Caiden Carter Bellinger. "I think being a good dad trumps all," Bellinger told the outlet. "Everyone says being...
Laurel, MTLaurel Outlook

Dodgers win one, drop two at State

The Laurel Dodgers’ season ended Saturday at the State A American Legion Baseball tournament in Havre against Great Falls. In the opening round game on Thursday, July 29 Laurel came back from a 4–0 deficit after four innings, scoring two runs in the 5th and four in the 6th to take down the Belgrade Bandits 6–4. In the big 5th inning, three Laurel players were hit by pitches and they scored two runs on wild pitches by the Bandits.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Dropped to 8th in Lineup, Roberts Talks Struggles

Things are not going very well for Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. In a year that started with offseason surgery and has seen him miss most of the games, Bellinger has really struggled to get things going. Bellinger went 1-for-4 last night against the Astros with an infield single. He struck...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer against former team

Pujols went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Angels. Pujols came off the bench to replace Justin Turner and slammed a second-inning two-run homer off Reid Detmers to increase the Dodgers' lead to five runs. It was his first long ball against the Angels after they let him go earlier this year. The veteran is slashing .265/.310/.469 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 15 runs scored in 158 plate appearances with the Dodgers this season.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer to make Dodgers debut; Cody Bellinger dropped to eighth spot against Astros

Cody Bellinger hits a two-run home run off of the Cubs' Adbert Alzolay on June 27. Max Scherzer, acquired with shortstop Trea Turner in last Friday's blockbuster trade-deadline deal with the Washington Nationals, will make his Dodgers debut against the Houston Astros in Chavez Ravine on Wednesday night. Mookie Betts will start at second base for the third straight game, and slumping outfielder Cody Bellinger will bat eighth for the first time in almost three years, as the Dodgers try to split th...

Comments / 0

Community Policy