Dodgers' David Price: Gets lifted early in solid outing

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Price didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out one. A 57-minute rain delay after the second inning likely helped contribute to Price's early exit, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't show a lot of faith in the lefty by pulling him after 51 pitches (36 strikes) with a 3-2 lead. Price has yet to last six innings since moving primarily into a starting role and hasn't picked up a win since July 4, but including that outing he has a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through his last 29.1 innings -- numbers good enough to keep him in the rotation.

