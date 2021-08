Nola allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven across four scoreless innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision. Nola matched Max Scherzer in a pitcher's duel early in the game. However, his start was cut short by a lengthy rain delay. Even so, Nola got in enough work to show that he was in for a bounceback effort after surrendering five earned runs across five innings in his last outing. Despite that stumble, Nola has allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his last four starts after he struggled for the majority of a seven-start stretch from early June to late July. He'll look to stay on track to close the season and improve on his 4.35 ERA across 130.1 innings on the campaign.