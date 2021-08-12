Cancel
MLB

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Clubs 21st homer in win

 6 days ago

Polanco went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a triple in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the White Sox. Polanco was the only Twin to post multiple hits, and he managed to log seven total bases in the low-scoring contest. The 28-year-old has gone deep six times through 10 games in August. He's slashing .274/.334/.494 with 21 homers, 62 RBI, 69 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 452 plate appearances overall. The infielder is one long ball shy of matching his career-high 22 from 2019.

