Orioles' Matt Harvey: Stuck with 11th loss

 5 days ago

Harvey (6-11) took the loss Wednesday as the Orioles were downed 5-2 by the Tigers, giving up three runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out five. The veteran right-hander didn't pitch poorly and held Detroit scoreless for four innings, but he faded in the fifth and received no run support. Harvey's brief run of success after the All-Star break (three straight scoreless, quality starts) has ended with a predictable thud, and on the season he carries a 6.10 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 78:32 K:BB through 103.1 innings.

