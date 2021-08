It's not about how many times you fall, but how many times you get back up. Many hitters struggled early this season. Some have bounced back, some haven't. Let's take a look at two different cases. Over the first two months, Brandon Lowe was batting just .189 with a .679 OPS. In 54 games since, he's done a complete 180. During that time, Lowe is batting .263 with 16 homers and two steals. He's managed to cut the strikeouts a bit while maintaining a high fly ball rate. As a result, I've moved him inside my top-10 second basemen.