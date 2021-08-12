1981: Liberace dazzles crowd from Starlight Musicals stage

INDIANAPOLIS — Mr. Showmanship lived up to his name when he took to the stage on August 10, 1981.

Clad in a sparkling baby blue tuxedo, covered with a puffy fur coat with a train as far as the eye could see, Liberace greeted an enthusiastic crowd for the first of seven consecutive performances.

It was the largest opening night crowd for any Starlight Musical performance that summer.

Liberace treated the crowd to a number of musical performances including pieces from Chopin and Gershwin.

Entertainer Domenick Allen and 11-year-old juggler David Lee were also on hand.

Liberace closed the show with his signature Dancing Waters display which featured colorful fountains moving with the dazzling tunes.