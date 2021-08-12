Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

1981: Liberace dazzles crowd from Starlight Musicals stage

By Michael Hartz
Posted by 
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3eN3_0bPO3vgI00

INDIANAPOLIS — Mr. Showmanship lived up to his name when he took to the stage on August 10, 1981.

Clad in a sparkling baby blue tuxedo, covered with a puffy fur coat with a train as far as the eye could see, Liberace greeted an enthusiastic crowd for the first of seven consecutive performances.

It was the largest opening night crowd for any Starlight Musical performance that summer.

Liberace treated the crowd to a number of musical performances including pieces from Chopin and Gershwin.

Entertainer Domenick Allen and 11-year-old juggler David Lee were also on hand.

Liberace closed the show with his signature Dancing Waters display which featured colorful fountains moving with the dazzling tunes.

Comments / 0

WRTV

WRTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
Person
Liberace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Fur#Musical Performance#Capes#Starlight Musical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Santa Fe, NMnewmexicopbs.org

From Page to Stage: Returning to the Stage: Opening Night

The final episode of our From Page-To-Stage series celebrates a return to the stage with the opening night of the Santa Fe Opera’s 17th world premiere, The Lord of Cries. Rehearsals, tailgating, and performance footage take center stage along with composer John Corigliano, Librettist Mark Adamo and maestro Johannes Debus who share how they work to bring this new opera to life.
Church Hill, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Church Hill to stage musical comedy

CHURCH HILL — Auditions for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" will be held at Church Hill Theatre at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 18 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Liz Clarke will direct this production. Sylvia...
Dallas, TXadvocatemag.com

East Dallas Arts presents Aladdin musical parody on main stage

The next mainstage production from East Dallas Arts will be on display for two weekends in August. The show runs a little over two hours, following the misunderstood villain, Royal Vizier, as he tries to save the Magic Kingdom from a failing sultan, an invading prince and a notorious thief named Aladdin. The Vizer is joined by the Kingdom’s princess in search of a magical lamp and wish-granting Djinn, poking fun at a series of classic animated films along the way.
Festivaltribuneledgernews.com

Millvale Music Festival makes a comeback with 250 acts on 24 stages

Aug. 3—There's something odd about the Millvale Music Festival: It doesn't seem to go very well in even years. Granted, it's a small sample size along Grant Avenue. To recap: The grassroots event got off to a beautiful start in 2017 with more than 120 acts taking over the hilly, tight-knit neighborhood that houses Mr. Smalls. All set for its big expansion, the festival was packed and running smoothly in 2018 until an early afternoon thunderstorm knocked out power to about half of the stages.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama to Celebrate Pauline Viardot with New Staging of ‘Cendrillon’

UK-based Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced its autumn season of performances. Among the concerts and masterclasses, there will be an operatic double-bill of Bizet’s “Le docteur Miracle” and Pauline Viardot’s “Cendrillon.” The department celebrates the 200th anniversary of Viardot’s birth with its new staging, which is presented in association with the Royal Opera House. Originally scored for piano, a new arrangement for chamber orchestra has been done by composer and Guildhall alum Amy Crankshaw.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

After long delay, Theatre Tulsa readies 'Matilda the Musical' for the stage

If the show must go on, then the birthday party has to wait. “One of the young girls in our cast has her birthday this week,” said Sara Phoenix, who is directing and choreographing Theatre Tulsa’s upcoming production of “Matilda the Musical.” “But because everyone is trying to do only essential things, she told me that she is postponing her birthday party until after the show closes.
Ohio City, OHcoolcleveland.com

City Stages Global Music Concerts Return with Salsa eEnsemble & Malian Griot

One of the events we’ve missed the most is City Stages (formerly Ohio City Stages), the musical street part that happens (mostly) on the corner of East 29th and Church outside the Transformer Station in Ohio City. Since it launched in 2014, it’s brought in global music ensembles from all over the world, most of whom play infectious dance music infused with the traditional sounds of their native countries.
Sierra Madre, CAspectrumnews1.com

Sierra Madre Playhouse returns to stage with musical under the stars

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. — It's truly a dog's life for actor Alexander Mashikian. "Welcome to my doghouse!" he beamed as he ducked into Snoopy's iconic red residence. Not only is this Mashikian's first time back on stage since the beginning of the pandemic, but it's also his first full musical in about five years. His little costume tail is definitely wagging.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Photos: Caroline Polachek returns to the stage to dazzle the Greek Theatre

Blissfully ethereal, last night Caroline Polachek transformed the already sublime environs of the Greek Theatre into one soaked in her moodily kinetic brand of ambient indie-pop. Marking the return of a new season of live music to the iconic Los Angeles venue, the multi-project juggling singer/songwriter and producer offered a transfixing and emotional set of her 2019 album Pang. Polachek — a seasoned performer who cut her teeth on early projects like the co-founded indie-pop act Chairlift, as well as two additional solo side projects of her own in Ramona Lisa and CEP — had no problem in enveloping fans in the sonorous soundscapes of “The Gate” and “Look At Me Now.”
Entertainmentcookcountynews-herald.com

Stars of the North Music Festival draws nice crowds

After a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Stars of the North Musical Festival returned to an in-person gathering held Saturday, July 31 in Harbor Park, drawing an appreciative audience throughout the day. Local musicians and musicians with ties to the area played a mixture of electric and acoustic music on stage from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. […]
Movieskcstarlight.com

Community Movie Night at Starlight

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, community members from the Swope Park area came together for a free movie night at Starlight. In partnership with Community Builders of Kansas City, and with support from Kansas City Parks and Recreation and Straub Construction, attendees experienced a fun and welcoming atmosphere while enjoying a screening of Disney’s live-action film “Aladdin” under the stars at Starlight’s expansive open-air theatre. Heart to Heart International was also onsite during the event to offer a vaccination clinic.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

The music of Black Violin and fireworks cap off Musikfest 2021 (PHOTOS)

The group Black Violin brought its unique blend of classical music and hip-hop to close out Musikfest 2021. The headlining group is led by classically-trained string players: Wil B., a viola player, and Kev Marcus, a violinist. Together with a DJ and drummer they blend the two seemingly unblendable genres of classical music and hip-hop to “overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races, and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers,” according to their bio on the Musikfest website.
Public HealthPosted by
Arkansas Times

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson on concert crowds, COVID-19 and the live music scene

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson’s name usually sits next to words like “cardiologist” or “Emory University School of Medicine.” Or, next to tweets that, for many Arkansans, have come to sound like a voice of reason in an environment otherwise cluttered with vitriol and disinformation. But Patterson is also an avid music lover and a musician himself; check out his band Fox Green’s excellent debut, “The Longest April.” And those tweets? They sound off from an avatar of Patterson’s face partially obscured by a Big Star record. So, if there’s anyone well-situated to weigh in the question of how to navigate concerts (and social life) safely alongside the delta variant’s rampage through the South, we figure it’s him. Here’s what he had to say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy