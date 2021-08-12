Cancel
Bristol County, RI

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bristol by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bristol EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 102 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 99 possible. * WHERE...Bristol RI County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Bristol, RI
Bristol County, RI
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar showed rainfall beginning to trend downward, with rainfall rates over the Kohala Mountains around 1 inch per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Halaula, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Hawi, Kamuela, Waipio Valley and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding persists.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bibb, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bibb; Houston The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bibb County in central Georgia North central Houston County in central Georgia * Until 545 AM EDT. * At 505 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Middle Georgia Regional Airport, or 11 miles south of Macon, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Skipperton, Rutland, Elberta and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 05:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Highest in southeast San Luis Obispo County and the northeast portion of the Antelope Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Coweta County, GAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Coweta, Heard, Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Coweta; Heard; Meriwether; Troup A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MERIWETHER...EAST CENTRAL HEARD...NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 440 AM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Lone Oak, or 10 miles north of Greenville, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Hogansville, Grantville, Lone Oak and Corinth. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Glenn County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Trinity; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. Elevations above 2500 ft in Fire weather zones 277 and 283. * WIND...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible along exposed ridges late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Residual light NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft in Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and Lake county. Recoveries may continue to trend down for Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Guanica, Lajas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 07:55:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Guanica; Lajas THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM AST THIS MORNING FOR CABO ROJO, GUANICA AND LAJAS The heavy rain has ended, and only brief showers are affecting the area. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Jones A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN BIBB AND SOUTHWESTERN JONES COUNTIES THROUGH 445 AM EDT At 420 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Franklinton, or 2 miles southeast of downtown Macon...moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Macon, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Wesleyan, Arkwright and Franklinton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s in Antelope Valley and portions of the San Luis Obispo County interior. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Rota by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 Expires: 2021-08-17 04:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Rota The National Weather Service in Tiyan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rota Island in the Marianas * Until 430 AM ChST. * At 229 AM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sinapalo, Songsong, Annex F, Tenetu, I Chenchon, Liyu, Ginalangan (Chudan), Taimama, Tatgua, Matpo, As Niebes (Nieves), Gampapa, Talo, Makmak, Agatasi (Payapai), Lempanai, Gagani, Gayaugan (Kaan), Finata and Alaguan. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.8 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bibb, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bibb; Houston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CENTRAL BIBB AND NORTH CENTRAL HOUSTON COUNTIES THROUGH 530 AM EDT At 504 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band near Centerville, or 12 miles south of Macon...moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Macon, Warner Robins, Centerville, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Skipperton, Rutland, Elberta and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM EDT for central Georgia. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 15:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/ FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 254 PM MST/354 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST/415 PM MDT/ FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 254 PM MST/354 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jeddito, or 7 miles southeast of Keams Canyon, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include White Cone, Jeddito and Navajo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE AND WESTERN SANDHILLS The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ204...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 to 15 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions will be favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may be difficult to control.
Bibb County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bibb by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Bibb A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL BIBB COUNTY At 512 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just north of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, or 8 miles south of Macon, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Macon, Payne, Payne City, Cross Keys, Skipperton, Rutland and Middle Georgia Regional Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Alleghany County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes .The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will track across the Southern Appalachian region today into Wednesday. Torrential downpours may cause flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes. In southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through Wednesday morning. * Rainfall amounts of 2 to as much 5 inches of rain are expected to occur today into early Wednesday. Locally higher amounts are possible. * This very heavy rainfall may push many streams and creeks out of their banks, resulting in flooded roads. Mudslides may develop along steeply sloped terrain.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY, SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS, GARZA, KENT, SOUTHEASTERN LYNN AND SOUTHERN STONEWALL COUNTIES At 149 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Post, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Kalgary, Girard, Clairemont, Justiceburg, Peacock and Grassland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gila Bend, Gila River Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM MST for south central and southeastern Arizona. Target Area: Gila Bend; Gila River Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Southeast Yuma County; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Yuma and Maricopa Counties through 115 AM MST At 1232 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles west of Gila Bend to 10 miles south of Gila Bend Auxiliary Field to 11 miles north of Hickiwan. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gila Bend, Sentinel, Big Horn, Gila Bend Auxiliary Field, Bosque and Kaka. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 76 and 140. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 7. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

