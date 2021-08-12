Cancel
Franklin County, MA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 97 possible. * WHERE...Western Hampshire MA, Western Hampden MA and Western Franklin MA Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

