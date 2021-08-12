Cancel
Bristol County, MA

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA and Southern Plymouth MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

