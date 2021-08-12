Cancel
Becker County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, East Polk, Grant, Hubbard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; East Polk; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidity values will drop to near 30 percent along with northwest winds gusting to near 30 mph across portions of west central and northwest Minnesota. Given the extremely dry fuels, near critical fire weather conditions are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. Any fire that does develop has the potential to quickly spread.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

