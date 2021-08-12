Cancel
Bristol County, MA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 102 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

